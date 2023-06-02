Badger killed in front of sett by illegal snare in north Northumberland

The mammal had died after becoming trapped by a suspected self-locking snare, an illegal device which had deeply embedded in his neck and had to be cut away in three places.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst was called to the village of Lucker on Monday after a member of the public found the dead animal attached by the snare to a wooden fence.

Badgers and their setts are protected by law in England and Wales and it is an offence to injure, kill or take a badger - except under licence - or set a snare to catch one.

The badger died after being trapped in a snare. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Rachael said: “The snare had become deeply embedded in the badger’s neck and it looked like he’d rolled and twisted several times in an attempt to free himself.

"It was a sad and distressing sight to see him dead in front of the sett - which we think is active.

"Clearly whoever has set this barbaric device in this location has done so with absolutely no thought whatsoever for the suffering their actions would cause.

“Residents in the village have heard about what’s happened and are understandably upset and we’d urge anyone with information to contact us via our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA is opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all snares and any traps which cause suffering.

They say this incident highlights the cruel and indiscriminate nature of the devices and the immense suffering they cause to animals like badgers, but also other species like foxes and even domestic pets.

