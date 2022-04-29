Axeman threatens ex-girlfriend after she started a new relationship

Paul Parsons was jailed for 16 months after admitted making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Paul Parsons "burst in through the front door" of the woman's house on February 2 and produced a small axe from his jacket, which he said was "for her and her new partner".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 32-year-old warned "I'm gong to kill you, I'm going to f***** kill yous both" during the terrifying confrontation that left her "petrified".

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court: "She genuinely thought the defendant would kill or seriously harm her."

The woman, who split from Parsons last summer, said in a victim impact statement: "I'm absolutely petrified of Paul, I'm scared of what he's capable of.

"I feel anxious whenever I leave the house in case he's around the corner.

"I feel like I can't live my life as he's tormenting me."

Parsons, of Tynedale Drive, Cowpen, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to 16 months with a restraining order to protect the victim.

Judge Gittins told him: "Upset at her new relationship, particularly as it was with a former friend of yours, you took it upon yourself to attend her address on the afternoon of February 2 and then engaged in a protracted incident which was both deeply unpleasant and frightening for her."

The judge said Parsons made "clear, unequivocal, threats to kill her and her new partner" while carrying the weapon and caused "considerable distress".

Richard Herrrmann, defending, told the court: "He has no intention at all of contacting her. In fact he said he has felt an urge to write to her to apologise for the appalling behaviour but has thought better of doing that, he knows it could be taken in the wrong way.

"He would welcome it if a message could be got to her about his regret and remorse."