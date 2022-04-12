Twenty fines were issued last month following initial investigations into 12 gatherings which may have breached lockdown rules – at least three of which were attended by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Two of those parties under investigation were believed to have taken place on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral - at a time when Covid restrictions banned indoor mixing.

Following further investigations an updated statement from the Met said: "As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations who, following the referral, issue the FPNs to the individual."

Scotland Yard, headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, have issued at least a further 30 fixed penalty notices following further investigations into Covid breaches in Downing Street. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Fixed penalty notices are a sanction for breaking the law and mean a fine which needs to be paid within 28 days, or contested.