Katie Hunter has avoided a prison term, but must do 200 hours of unpaid work and be subject to a night-time curfew for six months.

Katie Hunter said she and a man, who she would not name, were forced by another unidentified man to store an illegal package and had only agreed to do it out of fear.

But she claimed the drugs were somehow lost, and she ended up being forced into dealing to earn back their value.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police stopped her car in Ashington in April 2021, they found 11 bags of cocaine in her purse and £250 in cash.

Her home was then searched and another three bags of cocaine were found.

Prosecutor Ellen Wright said the drugs weighed a total of 12.6g and were worth between £1,060 and £1,240.

Hunter, 22, of Park Villas, Ashington, admitted possessing and supplying class A drugs.

Miss Wright told the court: "In short, Miss Hunter pleaded guilty to matters on the basis she was operating under pressure, she was in fear and she did not receive any financial benefit from the conduct."

Judge Stephen Earl said: “How on Earth do you lose something you are looking after overnight when you are in such abject fear of the person?" but said he would sentence Hunter on the basis of her plea.

He added: "The defendant, it is said, was asked to look after some drugs and lost them.

"Because of the loss the money had to be earned back by dealing in drugs. That is the basis of plea, essentially."

The judge sentenced Hunter to 18 months, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work and a night-time curfew for six months.

Judge Earl said Hunter's case had been a "fine balancing act" regarding immediate custody and told her: "You put drugs on the street. Drugs are a scourge of our society and lead people into leading awful lives."

Tony Cornberg, mitigating, said the offences happened over two years ago and Hunter, who had never been in trouble before, was operating under "fear and pressure".

He added Hunter has an apprenticeship and told the court: "She is not given to drug dealing before or indeed after.

