Gemma Lees had the blade shoved up her sleeve when police intervened in a row between her and her step-brother in Ashington in February last year.

The 23-year-old was charged with having a bladed article and initially given bail, but has been in custody for the last five days.

At her sentence hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday morning, Judge Sarah Mallett asked Lees what prison life had been like.

Lees was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Lees, who appeared at the hearing via video link to prison, told the court: "I wouldn't re-offend if I got the chance to go home today.

"This is not a place I want to be, I would rather be home. It is not a nice place here. I want to be home, where I belong.

"Prison is not for me, it's not for me. It has scared me to the point I don't want to come back here.

"I know it has only been five days, but five days is bad enough."

Lees, of Hawthorn Road, Ashington, pleaded guilty to having a bladed article and two bail act offences.

Judge Mallett sentenced her to a community order for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

The judge told Lees: "Had you not been in custody for the last five days, you would be starting a prison sentence today but because you have been in custody for the last five days, and I hope you have found it an experience you don't want to repeat, I am going to take a different course today."