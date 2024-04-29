Ashington woman fined for not disposing of waste left sitting in her garden for weeks despite council order

A woman has been ordered to pay over £1,000 after leaving waste sitting in her garden for weeks, which posed a health hazard for neighbours.
By Craig Buchan
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST
Sarah Louise Richardson was fined for failing to comply with a community protection notice after the garden of her property on Alexandra Road, Ashington, was used as a dumping ground, attracting disease-spreading vermin and becoming an eyesore.

Northumberland County Council’s public protection environmental enforcement team investigated Richardson after receiving reports about the household waste build up and issued her with a community protection warning.

This requested that the rubbish was removed within 22 days, which she could have done for free with her regular bin collection or at a council tip.

The council ended up clearing the waste and claiming back its costs in court. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)The council ended up clearing the waste and claiming back its costs in court. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)
She was later issued a community protection notice requiring the removal of the waste within 25 days but still it remained in the garden. Richardson made no contact with the council during the warning and notice periods.

The waste was eventually removed by the local authority, which claimed back its costs when prosecuting Richardson for failing to comply with the community protection notice.

In a single justice procedure on Friday, April 5 at Newcastle Magistrates Court, Richardson was found guilty of the offence and was ordered to pay a fine of £440 and costs of £474.09, which includes £206.98 for the works in default, as well as a victim surcharge of £176.

This is a total financial penalty of £1,090.09.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said this was a continuation of the council’s environmental crime crackdown.

He added: “Nobody wants to see their street turned into an eyesore or a dumping ground, which is why we will not hesitate to take action against those committing these offences.

“We understand that people will from time to time need to store some rubbish in their gardens for a short period, but it is not acceptable for anyone to ignore the repeated advice of our environmental protection officers and allow their garden to become an unhygienic eyesore for months on end.

“I hope this prosecution sends a firm message to those who fail to take responsibility for their own waste and who ignore the effect their actions have on the quality of life of their neighbours.”