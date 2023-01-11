The case against Cheryl Burns was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Cheryl Burns was one of the relatives tasked with helping the victim after he had a fall, which meant he needed assistance with day-to-day activities.

This meant the 33-year-old had access to the man's bank card, so she could get his shopping and take out money that he needed.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told Newcastle Crown Court that Burns spent the cash on cocaine, alcohol and a pair of trainers.

Her dishonesty was only exposed when another family member visited the victim in June 2021.

Mr Jones said: "He had little or no food in the house, there was letters from the bank stating he was overdrawn and in arrears to the council for his care."

The court heard Burns had made multiple withdrawals from the account and used the card to buy a pair of Nike trainers.

Burns, of Chestnut Street, Ashington, admitted fraud between March 207 and June 2021.

She said she had been spending £40 per day on cocaine and was "surprised" by the amount she had taken from her grandfather’s account.

She vowed to "up her game" and get a job to pay back what she had taken when confronted about the missing cash.

The pensioner was "in shock and very distressed" when he realised what had happened to his money and was constantly worried about his bank balance.

But Mr Jones said another family member now looks after his finances, which had improved and there was a "marked difference" in him.

Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced Burns to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with curfew and rehabilitation requirements.

Burns, who now has work as a cleaner and has a son with health problems, was ordered to pay £3,600 compensation.

The judge told her: "Over a period of more than four years you took advantage of the trust your grandfather and other members of your family placed in you by using your grandfather's card to regularly take money from his account.

"In the end, the effect on your grandfather of you stealing his money was devastating. He ended up in a situation where he didn't eat for three days because there was no food in the house and he ended up having to go to hospital.

"The fact you had been stealing this money for years was discovered. You spend that money on drugs and alcohol and on luxuries for yourself.

"This comes very close to being one of those cases where only immediate custody can be justified. Sending you to prison when your son has only known your care all his life would have a significantly harmful impact on him."

Penny Hall, mitigating, said: "It was opportunistic but for a long period of time, not realising how much she had taken. She admitted it went on alcohol and drugs and one pair of trainers.

"Life is very different now in respect of her. She no longer uses drugs at all.

She has obtained work herself, two hours every morning as a cleaner."

