On December 14, 2022, an RSPCA inspector and a police officer visited the home of Alisa Herd, on Castle Terrace, Ashington, and discovered the 42-year-old was keeping a cat and a dog.

Previous court orders, handed out in June 2018 and November 2022, had barred Herd from keeping animals for life.

Speaking during the North Tyneside Magistrates Court hearing, RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws said: “After some discussion on the doorstep, Herd admitted she was aware she was banned from keeping animals and that she owned a ginger and white cat known as Loki.

Ginger and white cat Loki has since been rehomed by the RSPCA. (Photo by RSPCA)

“She advised she had owned him a few weeks and he was her emotional support animal.

“It became apparent there was a dog in the house. Herd advised this was a dog she was looking after for a friend.

“I advised because of the ban in place, the animals could not remain in her care.”

On Thursday, September 14, magistrates handed Herd a further lifetime ban that cannot be contested for five years, an 18-month community order, and ordered her to pay costs of £300 and a £114 victim surcharge.

Inspector Keogh-Laws said: “The sentencing reflects the serious nature of this offence as Herd ignored two previous disqualifications imposed by the courts.