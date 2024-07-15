Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A knife-wielding attacker has been handed a prison term after causing his victim severe injuries.

Stewart Bestford, 44, confronted his victim on November 21, 2020 alongside Steven Bestford, 40, at a premises on Regent Road in Blyth.

The brothers accused the man, who was in his 20s, of stealing their tools, before attacking him with punches and kicks, pulling his jacket over his head, and forcing him to the floor.

Stewart Bestford, of Epsom Drive in Ashington, then produced a box cutter knife and made several deep cuts to the man’s arms while he lay defenceless.

Stewart Bestford, of Epsom Drive, Ashington, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The victim then managed to flee the area and seek medical help. Northumbria Police was alerted to the incident by ambulance crew.

The injuries required surgery and months of physio work in order to heal.

Stewart Bestford pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court in May 2023, and last week was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison at the same court. He has already spent 14 months in custody on remand.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Paul Bell, of Northumbria Police, said: “The victim in this case was subjected to a harrowing ordeal and I hope this sentence allows them to take the first steps forward to moving on with the rest of their life.

“Stewart Bestford is clearly a dangerous individual, and I am pleased that he will now be spending a lengthy period behind bars.”

Steven Bestford, of Haven Court in Blyth, also pleaded guilty to assault for his role in the attack and received a nine-month prison term suspended for 12 months.