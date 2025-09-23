Emergency services responded after four people were injured following a street fight in Ashington.

At around 8:10pm on Monday, September 22, Northumbria Police were alerted to a disturbance on Hawthorne Road in Ashington.

Police and ambulance teams attended the scene where they understood an assault had taken place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 8.10pm on Monday (September 22), we received a report of a disturbance on Hawthorne Road in Ashington.

“Emergency services attended where it was understood there had been a fight in the street, and some of those involved had left the scene.

“Four people sustained injuries which were believed to be minor, and consistent with an assault.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the report are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250922-1013.”