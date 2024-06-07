Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police has appealed to members of the public to help with their search for a wanted Ashington man.

Sam Tabas, 40, is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a court order and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Tabas has strong links to the Ashington area and extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Officers from Northumbria Police are asking for the public’s help to help trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sam Tabas, 40, is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a court order. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Tabas, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 128095U/23.