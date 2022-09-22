Police discovered the stash of cash when they executed a search warrant at Ryan James' address in October 2019.

The warrant had been secured on suspicion of drugs offences.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that James was also found in possession of some illegal fireworks, which he told police he had bought for £500.

Ryan James of Hawthorn Road, Ashington, denied two counts of possessing criminal property but was convicted after trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being arrested, James told officers that he had saved the money from his benefits, and was storing it in a crisps tube for safekeeping.

The 33-year-old, of Hawthorn Road, Ashington, had denied two counts of possessing criminal property, but was convicted after a trial.

He was acquitted of the more serious charge of dealing class A drugs, though he had admitted throughout the proceedings that he had been supplying cannabis.

Judge Stephen Earl said: "Mr James falls to be sentenced for two counts of possession of criminal property. The first being for fireworks, and then £1,925 found in a Pringles tin.

"In terms of the sentence, I have decided to deal with the £1,925, which is aggravated by the fireworks offence.

"It seems to me it is aggravated by the record you have and the firework matter.

"In terms of mitigation, the only realistic thing I can divine from this is you have no similar previous convictions on your record for like offences."

However, the judge added: "I have noted you have had a good response to supervision.

"Taking into account all of the factors, an eight-month custodial sentence in relation to all offending is the appropriate sentence."

Judge Earl told James he could avoid sending him directly to prison, and suspended the eight-month sentence for 18 months.

This means he does not have to go to prison, provided he does not commit further offences.

The judge added: "That will allow the positive work that has already been started by probation in regards to your employment."