John Minnock appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

John Minnock's obsessive behaviour started last summer, after his relationship with the woman ended, and continued for a month.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he tried to contact her via telephone, e-mail, iCloud account and even LinkedIn.

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, told the court that the pair had been together since 2018, but that they separated due to persistent arguments over the lockdown period.

Mr Wardlaw said: "He appears to have had extreme difficulty with coming to terms with the fact the relationship had ended.

"He continued trying to contact her on social media. When he would be blocked on one social media, he would turn to another.

"He would use emails to both her personal and work email accounts.

"On a number of occasions, she would be diving her car and she would see the defendant parked on her street and would follow her in her vehicle.

"He would follow her when she was on a work day. He would follow her in the evening when she was socialising."

The court heard that Minnock also used his daughter's email account to contact the woman in an effort to reconcile the relationship.

On one occasion, he also sent flowers to her workplace without a card.

Mr Wardlaw said Minnock was later arrested but continued the offending behaviour after being released on bail.

He added: "She describes one occasion where she travelled to work. She parked up at her work place at 9.30am.

“When she opened her car door she saw the defendant standing by her car."

The court heard it was at this point the victim realised Minnock had placed a tracker on her vehicle.

Mr Wardlaw added: "She described being very flustered, clearly distressed and her colleagues were asking her what was wrong.

"She described being petrified about driving home and even gave thought about booking a hotel for the night to remove herself from the situation."

In a victim statement, the woman said she had to quit her job and has needed counselling. She also said she was due to move house but changed her mind out of fear Minnock would find out her new address.

She added: "I've had to change my daily routines which used to bring me peace. I feel like I'm a prisoner in my own life."

Minnock, 44, of Norwich Close, Ashington, pleaded guilty to stalking and Mr Recorder Giuliani sentenced him to 18 months, suspended for two years.

Susannah Proctor, mitigating, said Minnock's behaviour was unacceptable but told the court here were no malicious threats made.

Ms Proctor said: "It's simply a man who, in the short-term, lost control of himself because he wanted to be in a relationship with this woman and she didn't want to be anymore."He didn't have the appreciation of the effect it was having on her."