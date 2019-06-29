Ashington man found fit and well
A missing Northumberland man has been found safe and well by police.
Rory McAlpine, 46, was reported missing yesterday after he was last seen at his home address on Norfolk Close at about 10.40am on Friday.
On Saturday, June 29, afternoon officers found Rory safe and well in Newcastle.
Superintendent Deborah Alderson led the search for Rory and has thanked the public for their assistance.
She said: "We were very concerned about Rory's welfare and he was missing for more than 24 hours.
"We carried out extensive enquiries and kept his family updated throughout our investigation but they have been very worried.
"Our appeal has had a fantastic response from the public, it has been shared hundreds of times on social media and we have had a number of calls.
“I am very glad that we have located Rory fit and well and want to say a big thank you to the public for their support."