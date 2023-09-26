Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Gordon, 46, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to dumping his rubbish in the rear lane of Queen Street at a hearing on Thursday, September 21.

He had recently relocated to the address from the Widdrington area when the offence took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined by the judge, £500 reduced to £450 for a guilty plea, and ordered to pay £450 in costs plus a victim surcharge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gordon dumped his waste in a back lane in Ashington. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The waste was reported to Northumberland County Council in September 2020 and officers had to arrange for it to be removed.

Gordon was identified by the council as the culprit. He did not cooperate with the council’s investigation and was abusive to the environmental enforcement officer that attended his address.

He failed to go to various court appointments, leading to his arrest on warrant for failing to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially pleaded not guilty and elected for the case to be heard at Crown Court, which resulted in a long delay.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said: “No matter what the waste or the reasons behind it, fly-tipping is a very serious offence because of the damage it causes to the environment, as well as the cost to the taxpayer of clearing and disposing of the waste.

“We will always rigorously pursue offenders to bring them to justice, no matter how long it takes.