David Hunter, 75, is accused of killing his wife and childhood sweetheart Janice, who he was with for 56 years.

The pair, who are grandparents, retired to Paphos 20 years ago.

Janice, 75, had blood cancer and was found dead at the home they shared in the village of Tremithousa on December 18 last year. Her husband was found heavily sedated and spent two weeks in a coma.

Once he came round, police charged him with murder.

Mr Hunter's lawyers had tried to get the murder charge reduced to one of assisting suicide, claiming he acted out of love and to end her suffering, but the Cypriot Attorney General rejected the request.

Before the case got underway, Mr Hunter, who had been driven to the court in a police van from a Nicosia jail, spoke to reporters.

According to ITV news, he said: “She wasn't just my wife she was my best friend. It’s like a black hole.

"I used to think I could never imagine life without Janice but it’s just so much harder. I just live day to day. I have to keep my chin up.

“Janice's sister had died from leukaemia and she saw what was coming. She made me promise her if she ever got it to help her. She said I don’t want to go through that. She knew the symptoms and saw them coming.”

The trial opened on Monday after having been delayed twice before.

Paphos District Court heard from the first policeman on the scene, Savvas Stelikos. He said Hunter had answered the door and told him: “I’ve killed my wife and tried to commit suicide.”

The officer said he went into the house to find Mrs Hunter on a reclining chair covered with a blanket or sheet, and Hunter was taken to hospital.

He is being represented by Justice Abroad, a group which defends Britons embroiled in legal difficulties in foreign countries.

His family is also raising funds to assist with the legal costs. To donate, go to https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/help-bring-david-home/