Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road rage driver who carried out deadly "street justice" on a pedestrian who stepped out in front his car has been convicted over the killing.

Andrew Peart was heading to the Co-op in Guide Post, Northumberland, when he walked onto a section of road close to an oncoming vehicle being driven by Jake McIntyre.

A short verbal argument took place between the pair but McIntyre eventually got out of his car and attacked Mr Peart with a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIntyre later bragged he had dished out "street justice" on the stranger.

McIntyre (left) was cleared of the murder of Andrew Peart (right), but jurors found him guilty of manslaughter. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Mr Peart initially survived the assault and carried on with his evening but his condition deteriorated and he was later rushed to hospital.

Doctors discovered the 39-year-old had suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

He died in hospital eight days later.

McIntyre, 28, of Stakeford Crescent, Ashington, has been cleared of murder after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, but jurors found him guilty of manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Paul Sloan KC asked for a probation service report to assess "the danger this defendant poses to society at large".

Judge Sloan told the court: "It is important that I understand what danger, if any, he does pose in future."

David Lamb KC, prosecuting, had told jurors: "On the evening of the 22nd of August last year, Andrew Peart, known locally as Perdy, left his partner Sarah Gray's house to go for a walk.

"It would seem that he and Sarah had had an argument between themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police were led to the assumption that as Andrew stepped out on the road he may have done so in front of a Mitsubishi Shogun motor vehicle, a motor vehicle being driven by this defendant.

"That resulted in some words being exchanged between Andrew and the defendant. It was a fairly minor episode and it was over quite quickly.

"Rather than leave matters, the prosecution say that this defendant drove away and double backed on himself and back towards where Andrew Peart was.

"A member of staff that was working at the Co-op shop heard shouting from outside the shop and she went to the door where she watched Andrew Peart being attacked by this defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The attack that she witnessed at that stage consisted of punches that resulted in Andrew stumbling backwards into some sort of bin then ultimately falling to the ground.

"Andrew eventually got off the ground and walked away while the defendant, this accused, got back in his Mitsubishi Shogun and drove away."

The court heard Mr Peart rang somebody after the attack to inform them he had just been attacked by the driver of a car "with a bat."

Mr Lamb continued: "Initially, Mr Peart was capable of purposeful movement after being struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was able to communicate with others. He was able to walk between various addresses, addresses that were in the local area.

"However, gradually over the passage of time of around three hours after the attack Mr Peart's condition began to deteriorate.

"At approximately twenty past two in the morning in the early hours of 23rd of August last year, he was unable to walk without some form of assistance.

"He was taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care hospital in Cramlington and then transferred to the RVI in this city where, despite the best efforts of multiple medical professionals and spending time in operating theatres, Mr Peart died at around 12.20 in the morning on the 30th of August last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He died, the prosecution say, as a result of an injury he received to his head after he was struck by this defendant with a weapon."

Jurors heard that Mr Peart initially visited a couple of properties following the attack to seek help and he initially appeared "fine" to friends, despite having a lump on his head.

But after his health began to decline and he was eventually taken to hospital by a pal in their van.

Medics battled to save Mr Peart and surgery was carried out to relieve pressure on his brain but he could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors were later played a video sent by the defendant following the attack where he admitted to having to change cars to escape the attention of the police.

He was heard to say on one: "It is a nightmare hiding from the police and having to change my f****** car again for giving some little crackhead street justice."

Another audio recording showed McIntyre say the altercation started when he beeped his horn at Mr Peart and as a result he produced a metal wheel brace from the car.

In another voice note, he said he was not using the Shogun for a while because police were "potentially looking for it because I wrapped a f****** pole around a little crackhead's head last night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another message, the defendant said: "There is no way I am going to let him get away with that and it is either going to be me or him."

He was later arrested in the Lake District and told police in interview he felt threatened by Mr Peart who was shouting at him.

Following the trial, Andrew’s family have paid tribute to their “loving family man” who was a devoted father, brother, son, and friend who worked as a senior design technician.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr of Northumbria Police, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “The last seven months will undoubtedly have been an incredibly difficult time for Andrew’s family and friends, and I applaud their bravery and composure throughout this process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was absolutely no reason for the levels of aggression McIntyre showed that day. He had had time to calm down but returned to confront Andrew, using significant force towards a devoted father simply because he had felt disrespected.