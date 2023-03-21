Colin Lisle was jailed for 28 months following his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.

Colin Lisle was caught with an illegal haul of abuse images on his computer devices when police raided his home in January 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had also distributed a video, which lasted one minute and 47 seconds, and showed an adult male raping a child aged between seven and nine.

Judge Christopher Prince told Lisle: "Distribution of a video such as this was a serious matter indeed.

"Distribution enables other persons to look at that video and it also enables other persons to further distribute it, thus perpetuating an ease of access to that video.

"Other offenders may wish to send it and potentially it will be viewed by hundreds or thousands or hundreds of thousands of persons worldwide, such is the accessibility of the internet.

"This is a serious video in that it relates to a young child, seven to nine years of age, being raped by an adult male. That is the material you chose to distribute on the internet."

Lisle, 62, of Saint Clements Court, Ashington, admitted making 87 category A images, 63 category B, 36 category, possessing an extreme pornography image and distributing a category A image.

Judge Prince jailed him for 28 months, ordered Lisle to sign the sex offenders’ register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

The court heard Lisle split from his wife after 40 years together, had lost contact with family members and was in poor health.