Clifford Thompson grabbed his victim and dragged her out of bed, pulled her down the stairs on her back, then left her in a "heap" at the bottom during a shocking attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman needed a full body CT scan at hospital, which showed she had fractured ribs, some of which were old, and a suspected broken nose.

Thompson started being aggressive one night in November 2021 when he threw a cup at the woman in the living room, so she went to bed.

Clifford Thompson appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where a judge locked him up for 30 months.

Prosecutor Glenn Gatland said: "He came into the bedroom, pulled her out of bed by her hair, pulled her to the floor by her hair, dragged her, still by her hair, downstairs on her back, leaving her in a heap at the bottom."

She had multiple facial injuries, including a wound to her forehead and bruising, as well as fractured bones and bruises to her body.

Mr Gatland said despite her extensive injuries, the woman considered herself "extremely lucky" she was not more seriously hurt.

She said in an impact statement: "I have suffered significant injuries as a result of this attack and required emergency hospital treatment. I am scared if there are future incidents they will escalate and I may sustain deadly injuries.

"He is so unpredictable and when in a rage, there is no calming him down."

Thompson, 49, of Park Villas, Ashington, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Recorder Whitehead sentenced him to 30 months behind bars and also issued him with a restraining order, to protect the victim.

The judge told Thompson: "It was a sustained assault which left her in a heap at the bottom of the stairs."

Tony Cornberg, mitigating, said his client had been drinking before the attack and words had been exchanged.