A man has been charged in connection with a report of sexual assault in Ashington.

Police received a report that overnight on Tuesday, September 24, into Wednesday, September 25, a man punched and sexually assaulted a woman inside a property.

A full investigation was launched by Northumbria Police after the report was first made.

On Tuesday, following a public appeal, officers arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The man has now been charged with intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sexual assault.

Devon Critchlow, 20, from Ashington, is due to appear before Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Officers continue to support the victim at this time.

Police are also reminding people that all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity and should not be identified.

With somebody now charged to appear in court, officers are asking that people avoid speculation – both online and in the community – as this could impact the case.

Officers investigating the report continue to ask anyone with information to contact them. This can be done via a dedicated website page: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A21-PO1

People can also send a direct message to the Force’s social media, use the live chat on the website or by going to the https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ page.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number NP-20240925-0076 when providing information.