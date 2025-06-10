A Northumberland drug dealer has been jailed after officers seized cocaine worth an estimated £2 million.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers stopped a white Vauxhall Corsa car just before 2pm on February 3 in a car park on Edgefield Avenue in the Fawdon area of Newcastle.

Richard French was detained, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 20 one-kilo blocks of the Class A substance with an estimated street value of £2million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old was swiftly charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and he made his first appearance at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court two days later.

Richard French.

French, of West View, Ashington, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty in a later hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

He appeared before the same court on Wednesday, June 4, where he was sentenced to seven years and four months behind bars.

Superintendent Rob Bosson of Northumbria Police’s Newcastle Area Command said: “Cocaine is an incredibly destructive substance which ruins lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“French sought to profit from this despicable trade – knowing the devastation it can cause with often the most vulnerable members of our society.

An estimated £2m worth of cocaine was seized.

“Thanks to intelligence provided by the community and superb teamwork between officers across our Force, another drug dealer is now facing a lengthy spell in prison.”

Superintendent Bosson added: “This successful outcome at court is the latest example of how critical reports from the community can be in our ongoing clampdown on organised crime through Operation Sentinel.

“There is absolutely no place whatsoever for the drugs trade in the North East and we will continue to do everything in our power to remove offenders such as French off our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital in ensuring more drug dealers are brought to justice.”

Anyone who has concerns about crime in their area can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.