News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Ashington burglar back behind bars for two overnight break-ins

A serial burglar is back behind bars for overnight raids on two houses.
By Karon Kelly
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matthew Thain broke into two properties in Ashington while the owners, who were in their 70s, were in bed and stole belongings, including bank cards.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he took out £650 cash using the cards stolen during the first raid, on July 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 32-year-old tried and failed to buy cigarettes and Red Bull drink using a card taken during the second burglary, on July 12.

Matthew Thain.Matthew Thain.
Matthew Thain.
Most Popular

Thain, of Warkworth Crescent, admitted two charges of burglary, as well as two of theft and one fraud in relation to the use of the bank cards.

The court heard he has a criminal record which includes 10 previous offences of burglary.

Penny Hall, defending, said Thain had been released from his last prison sentence in June, had no support, nowhere to live and felt he had "lost everything".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miss Hall said Thain's offending has been fuelled by drug misuse but he now wants to change and considers himself "too old to carry on as he has been".

Newcastle Crown Court. Newcastle Crown Court.
Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced Thain to three years behind bars.

Recorder Giuliani said Thain's record meant a prison sentence was inevitable but told him: "For the first time there is a genuine acceptance by you that you need to address your drug habit."