Matthew Thain broke into two properties in Ashington while the owners, who were in their 70s, were in bed and stole belongings, including bank cards.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he took out £650 cash using the cards stolen during the first raid, on July 11.

The 32-year-old tried and failed to buy cigarettes and Red Bull drink using a card taken during the second burglary, on July 12.

Matthew Thain.

Thain, of Warkworth Crescent, admitted two charges of burglary, as well as two of theft and one fraud in relation to the use of the bank cards.

The court heard he has a criminal record which includes 10 previous offences of burglary.

Penny Hall, defending, said Thain had been released from his last prison sentence in June, had no support, nowhere to live and felt he had "lost everything".

Miss Hall said Thain's offending has been fuelled by drug misuse but he now wants to change and considers himself "too old to carry on as he has been".

Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced Thain to three years behind bars.