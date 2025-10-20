Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a report of assault in Northumberland.

At around 4pm on Sunday, October 12, police received a report of assault on the A1068 in Ashington, near the turn off to Ashington Rugby club.

It was reported that a man driving a beige saloon-style car had overtaken another vehicle before pulling in front of the vehicle – bringing both to a stop.

The man then got out of his car and shouted abuse at the driver of the second vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, before he struck her in the face with the palm of his hand.

The man has returned to his car and driven off, with the victim then reporting the incident to the police.

The victim was left shaken by the incident but otherwise unhurt.

Since the report, multiple lines of enquiries have been carried out.

Police are appealing to the public for information and are keen to trace any witnesses who were in the area at the time – particularly those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

Please quote reference number: 119027M/25.