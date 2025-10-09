Police investigating a report of assault in Ashington have released images of two men they’d like to speak to.

At about 11:30pm on Friday, September 19, police received a report of an assault outside the Cree pub, on Woodhorn Road in Ashington.

It was reported that an altercation had taken place between three men outside the premises before two of the men punched the victim in his face.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries – he has since been discharged.

The police are looking to trace these two men.

A number of lines of enquiry have been carried out since the report was first made.

As part of the ongoing investigation, today (Thursday, October 9) officers have released images of two men they’re looking to trace.

They’re believed to have been in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and may have information that could assist the investigation.

The men, or anyone who knows them, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: 109234N/25.