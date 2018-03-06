Arson attack in Northumberland town

Three people had to be evacuated from a house in Northumberland after an arson attack.

The fire happened at 2pm on Wednesday, February 21, on Sycamore Street, Ashington, when a wheelie bin was used to start a fire at the door of the house.

No one was injured during the incident.

The fire is being treated as arson and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 68 210218, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.