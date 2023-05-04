Operation Redwood was launched across Northumberland last week with teams of officers tasked with getting ahead of anticipated rises in specific types of crime.

Officers were deployed to roads around Alnwick, Corbridge and Otterburn and proactively stopped any vehicles that they believed may be associated with rural acquisitive crime, wildlife and poaching offences, and anything else that roused suspicion.

The day saw more than 30 suspicious vehicles pulled over by the team resulting in three drivers due to appear in court for having no insurance or their vehicle being in a dangerous condition and three others issued penalty notices for driving while using their mobile.

Northumbria Police is cracking down on rural crime.

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Operation Redwood is all about tackling the issues that are most important to our communities – and crucially, getting ahead of them.

“Whether it’s rural crime or anti-social behaviour, serious disorder or drug supply, we will be supporting our colleagues from across the force to identify emerging issues and take swift action in relation to them.

“Combating rural crime is a priority for the force, and our dedicated Rural Policing Team have had some fantastic recent successes due to their targeted activity alongside neighbouring police forces and partners.

“They’ve recovered more than £1 million of stolen goods from rural areas since June 2020, while poaching offences across the North East have also halved. Through this operation, we are looking to support them and help contribute to more positive results.”

Similar rural operations are planned over the coming weeks as part of Operation Redwood, with officers supporting the ongoing efforts of the Force’s dedicated Rural Policing Team.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “This positive proactive approach from the force yet again reaffirms the commitment we have to listening to our communities and acting upon their concerns.

