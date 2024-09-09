Three people have been charged after drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and suspected criminal cash were seized in Blyth.

On Friday, acting on intelligence, a warrant was executed by Northumbria Police officers at a premises in the Burt Street area of the town.

Inside, pre-packed cannabis with a street value of between £205,000 and £292,000 was discovered, along with bundles of suspected criminal cash believed to be in the tens of thousands of pounds.

Seven people – five men and two women – were arrested, with three of the five men now charged with offences in relation to the discovery.

Cannabis seized by officers from a premises on Burt Street in Blyth. Picture: Northumbria Police

Three men aged 30, 31 and 32 were due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle today (Monday).

The other two men and the two women arrested as part of the investigation have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Mal Stratton, of Northumbria Police’s Serious and Organised Crime department, said: “This is a substantial seizure of drugs and cash which we believe to be the proceeds of dealing.

“Thanks to the joined up work of our dedicated teams, we have been able to uncover this significant amount of illicit substances and bring charges against three people.”

Detective Inspector Stratton added: “Our message to the public is that we will not stop here in seizing drugs and suspected illegal cash and making arrests.

“We would continue to ask the public to act as our eyes and ears to this type of criminality and provide any information which can assist us in our efforts.

“Nobody wants illicit activity such as this on their doorstep and if you suspect someone of being involved in drugs supply in your area, please report it to us and we will act on your information.”

Anyone with information about suspected criminality can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by going to the ‘Report’ section of the website.

For those unable to contact police this way, call 101.