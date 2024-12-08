Arrests and seizures are made in County Lines week of action
Almost £20,000 of suspected criminal cash, quantities of Class A drugs and weapons were seized.
Officers across the country joined forces last week in a targeted strike against County Lines – organised criminal networks and gangs who use dedicated phone or ‘deal’ lines to import and export illegal drugs.
Northumbria Police reaffirmed its zero tolerance stance on drugs in the North East by joining other police forces for the national week of action, which began on November 25.
Its officers seized up to 8,000 tablets of MDMA and more than 50 bags of amphetamine along with quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and spice.
Warrants also saw weapons such as machetes, a zombie knife and a crossbow taken from addresses. Suspected stolen motorbikes were also seized.
School visits were also carried out to help educate children about County Lines criminality and how they can avoid being exploited.