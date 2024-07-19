Arrest made after spate of thefts across Northumberland
Police officers investigating a spate of thefts in Northumberland have made an arrest.
An investigation is on-going following a series of thefts committed in Alnwick, Berwick, Haltwhistle, Haydon Bridge and Hexham between May 25 and May 28.
On each occasion, offenders have entered supermarkets or shops and stolen various items.
In an update, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft and he has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”