Arrest made after several knifepoint robberies in Blyth during three hour period
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police received several reports of robberies in the town on Thursday, February 15, with each incident involving a man threatening a person on the street with a weapon, believed to be a type of blade.
The offender then demanded valuables from the victims and in some instances successfully stole items such as mobile phones and money before running from the scenes.
Nobody was injured in the robberies, but the victims involved have been shaken by the incidents.
The police force has said it deployed officers to the area following the first report, which came at around 4.45pm. Reports of robberies continued until 8.05pm.
Northumbria Police arrested a 32-year-old man later that night on suspicion of robbery, and he remains in police custody.
The force said officers remain in the area to carry out further enquiries and offer reassurance to the public, and is encouraging anyone with concerns to speak with an officer on duty.
Anybody with information that could help the police investigation is asked to get in contact using the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.