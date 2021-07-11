Arrest in Alnwick as firearms officers called to assault

Police attended Towergate in Alnwick just after 12.30pm on Saturday, July 10, following reports that a man had been assaulted inside a property there.

Specialist firearms were also called to the scene due to reports that someone involved in the incident had a firearm.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police today (Sunday) confirmed to the Gazette that a 20-year-old man has been arrested.

A police presence in Alnwick on Saturday, July 10. Picture: Chris Burdon.

A statement said: “Shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Saturday) we received a report a man had been assaulted while inside an address on Towergate, Alnwick.

“It was reported four men, all believed to be known to each other, were inside the property when an altercation has happened, and one of the males has then assaulted another.

"It was also reported that one of those involved might have been in possession of a firearm.

“As a precaution, specialist firearms officers were deployed to assist the local officers in carrying out enquiries and searching the address.

“Searches have continued today (Sunday) and officers have now arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

"No firearms or weapons have been recovered but the investigation remains ongoing.

“There is not believed to be any threat to the wider public at this time and all those involved are believed to be known to each other.

“However officers remain in the area today carrying out further enquiries so anyone with concerns should make themselves known.”

Anyone with information should 101 or use the Tell Us Something page of the police website quoting log NP-20210710-0491.

