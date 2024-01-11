Appeal to trace man after officers injured and police car damaged in Ashington fuel theft
The force has released an image of a person they would like to trace as part of their enquiries into the incident.
The theft took place at around 5pm on November 11 at the petrol station on Newbiggin Road in Ashington.
The men were filling their vehicle up with fuel when a police car pulled into the station.
When officers from the car went to speak to the men, they drove away from the pumps without paying, hitting the police car as they did so.
The car was damaged in the incident and two officers sustained minor injuries.
Police say the man in the image they have released was in the area at the time, and that he or anyone that knows him should contact them by calling 101 or using the Northumbria Police website.