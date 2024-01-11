Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after two men stole fuel from a petrol station and damaged a police car.

The force has released an image of a person they would like to trace as part of their enquiries into the incident.

The theft took place at around 5pm on November 11 at the petrol station on Newbiggin Road in Ashington.

The men were filling their vehicle up with fuel when a police car pulled into the station.

Northumbria Police wants to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

When officers from the car went to speak to the men, they drove away from the pumps without paying, hitting the police car as they did so.

The car was damaged in the incident and two officers sustained minor injuries.