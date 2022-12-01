Appeal issued after suspected hit and run on road to Holy Island
Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was left injured following a suspected hit and run.
At around 3.30pm on Saturday, November 5, the male victim was cycling on the Beal level crossing which leads to Holy Island causeway, when he was hit by a car, throwing him from his bike.
The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and the victim was unable to record the car’s registration plate.
He believes the vehicle involved was a white Vauxhall family car.
The cyclist, who was wearing a bright red top and had a rucksack on his back, suffered minor injuries following the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident which could assist Northumbria Police should contact the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on its website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number NP-20221107-0928.