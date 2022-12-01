At around 3.30pm on Saturday, November 5, the male victim was cycling on the Beal level crossing which leads to Holy Island causeway, when he was hit by a car, throwing him from his bike.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and the victim was unable to record the car’s registration plate.

He believes the vehicle involved was a white Vauxhall family car.

Northumbria Police has issued an appeal for information.

The cyclist, who was wearing a bright red top and had a rucksack on his back, suffered minor injuries following the incident.

