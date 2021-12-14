Appeal for witnesses after man exposes himself to two teenage girls in Blyth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to two teenage girls near Cowpen Cemetery, Blyth.

At around 7.30pm on Friday, December 10, officers received a report two teenage girls had been walking near Cowpen Cemetery, Blyth, when a man exposed himself to them.

It was reported that an unknown male had approached the 14-year-olds with his trousers down before pulling them back up and then going on to expose himself again to the girls, while shouting at them.

The offender then made off from the scene.

Both victims were incredibly shaken by the incident and immediately contacted police, who are supporting the teenagers.

An investigation was launched and remains ongoing.

The male is described as in his 50s, with a long unkempt beard, wearing camouflage trousers and a black coat. He had two small dogs with him.