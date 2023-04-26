An investigation has been launched following an incident between a car and a motorcycle which happened on Battle Hill Drive in Wallsend shortly before 2.20pm on Sunday (April 23).

It was reported that a black Yamaha motorcycle was travelling west bound on Battle Hill Drive on the slip road towards Kings Vale when, for reasons to be established, an unidentified car suddenly braked without warning.

The driver of the motorcycle swerved to avoid colliding with the car, however in the process came off the vehicle onto the road.

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was left injured in Wallsend.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish whether a crime has taken place.

Police are now asking anybody who witnessed the incident, or who were in the area and may have seen a both vehicles travelling beforehand, to come forward.

Officers are also asking members of the public to check any dashcam footage and get in touch if they have any information that can assist the investigation.