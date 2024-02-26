Appeal for help tracing owner of injured dog found abandoned outside Ashington barber shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dog was discovered outside Mr Barber on Milburn Road with severe damage to its mouth and teeth, which a local vet said had been caused by trauma.
The dog, found on Monday, January 22, is microchipped, but it is registered out of the area and the council’s animal welfare team has not been able to contact the dog’s owner.
A local rescue centre is currently looking after the dog.
A council animal welfare officer said: “This dog has been neglected and appears to have just been abandoned.
“Someone somewhere knows who it belongs to or has seen it about. We want to get to the bottom of why it was abandoned and bring the person responsible to account.
“We are looking for any information as to who this dog may have belonged to or any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area on the day of someone walking this dog to the shop.
“We appreciate there is a cost of living crisis and some people are facing real financial hardship, however there are animal charities in place to help and a dog should never ever just be turned out on the streets.
“This animal was suffering from injuries and was extremely nervous and shut down.”
Anyone with information about the dog or its owner can contact the council’s animal welfare team confidentially on 03456006400 or by emailing [email protected].