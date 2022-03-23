Appeal for help finding missing man

Anthony Beavers, who has gone missing.

Anthony Beavers, 41, was seen at an address in the town’s Broomhill Road area at around 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers say it is out of character for Anthony and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in in height and was last seen wearing a long sleeved dark blue top, blue jeans and white trainers.