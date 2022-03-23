Appeal for help finding missing man
Police searching for a missing Prudhoe man are appealing to the public for help.
By David Sedgwick
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:23 pm
Anthony Beavers, 41, was seen at an address in the town’s Broomhill Road area at around 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday).
Officers say it is out of character for Anthony and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, 6ft 3in in height and was last seen wearing a long sleeved dark blue top, blue jeans and white trainers.
Anthony, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220322-0339.