The management team at Sandersons department store in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, are keen to speak to the individuals photographed.

The items were stolen from the Sandersons store at about 1.30pm last Saturday.

The ‘Information Wanted’ poster states: ‘We are keen to speak to the four individuals photographed in relation to a theft in-store, which occurred on Saturday, 18th June at approximately 1.30pm.

‘Anyone who can identify the individuals is encouraged to come forward and contact Fran O’Connell on 07719 541360.’

The theft was reported to Northumbria Police and a force spokesman said: “Police received a report of a theft at a department store in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth on the afternoon of Saturday, June 18.

“The incident is believed to have involved two men and a woman in the store making off with five pairs of designer jeans – worth more than a thousand pounds – without payment.