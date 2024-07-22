Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new project has been launched by Northumbria Police aimed at driving down antisocial behaviour and serious violence.

The project, which also aims to “boost community confidence”, will see officers across the entire Northumbria Police force area work alongside all six local authorities as well as local transport operators. It will deliver increased patrols by both police and partners, as well as “targeted activity” in areas identified as a concern.

Known as Project Shield, the force-wide project is being funded by cash secured by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth’s office. Speaking at a launch event in Cramlington, the PCC explained the impact of antisocial behaviour and violent crime on victims.

She said: “It can totally destroy people’s lives. Being subjected to antisocial behaviour can affect mental health, how safe you feel to live your life.

The launch of Northumbria Police's Project Shield took place in Northumberland. (Photo: Northumbria PCC/Ben Cuthbertson)

“Listening to the stories of people, they will talk about being scared in their house, being scared to use the garden. They are also frightened to go out because they do not know what they will find when they come home.

“Being a victim can stop people living the life they are entitled to live.”

Mrs Dungworth said that preventing crime in the first place was a key part of the project. She blamed Covid restrictions and the hollowing out of public services as the reason for rising levels of disorder.

The PCC continued: “My view as the PCC is prevention is the absolute key. When we are talking about serious violent crime and crime against women and girls, we are lost. We want to stop the number of victims we are seeing by stopping the crimes occurring in the first place.

“This is being backed up by extra patrols, who will take action.

“I think some of these issues go back to Covid, where people were locked up and never really learned how to behave. There are also issues around boredom and the misuse of drugs and alcohol.

“Some people are not really feeling part of a community or part of a society. Some of these issues are very long-term.”

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s knife crime lead, explained how the project would work on the ground.

She said: “Northumbria Police will work alongside the transport network and local authorities. We have identified a number of areas across the Northumbria Police area which have higher reports of antisocial behaviour and serious violence.

“We will be doing joint patrols within those areas to reduce the number of reports that come in. We will be working with communities and we are urging communities to tell us their concerns and we can act on them.

“If that identifies offenders, we will be targeting those people who make people’s lives a misery.”

In recent years, officers across the force have spoken about the difficulty of obtaining community intelligence due to a lack of trust among residents.

Asked how the force would rebuild this trust, the chief superintendent continued: “I think with the increased patrols, the confidence will build when people see activity and patrols in those areas.

“It is one of a number of steps we are moving towards so people feel they can give us that information.”

The initial funding for the project runs until March 2025.