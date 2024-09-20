Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick residents are calling for some reassurance from the police on tackling anti-social behaviour after firefighters were needed to deal with a skip fire.

Emergency services were called to put out a skip fire after it was reported that offenders were seen to purposefully start the blaze on Greenwell Lane.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 8pm on Saturday (September 14), we were alerted to a fire at the rear of a premises on Bondgate Within in Alnwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was reported that a skip had been set alight by offenders before they made off on foot.

Northumbria Police responded to the incident.

“Emergency services attended and quickly extinguished the fire.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on our website or by completing a crime update form.

"If you’re unable to contact us this way, you can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20240914-1008.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the incident, some residents shared concerns over the frequency of anti-social behaviour and called for a greater police presence and measures to put a stop to unsettling behaviour.

In reference to anti-social behaviour, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The Alnwick Neighbourhood Team is committed to working with the community to address key issues and concerns.

"Suspects have been identified and interviewed in relation to recent reports of ASB in both Market Place and Alnwick Garden, with disposal decisions being sought.

“We would encourage people to continue reporting so we can identify patterns in behaviour, offenders and work with partners to reduce incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To report a crime, please send us a private message on social media, visit the live chat on our website or complete an online form.

“If you’re unable to contact us this way, you can call 101. In an emergency, always call 999.”