Animal cruelty in Northumberland: RSPCA report 78 beatings in the county during summer
Animal beatings are sadly on the rise with one report of animal abuse made every 15 minutes the call line is open, according to new figures released by the RSPCA.
The charity is highlighting these stark figures as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign. Instead of a time of sunshine and fun, for many animals, summer is when cruelty peaks. In Northumberland, there have been 78 reports of beatings during the summer months from 2020 to 2024.
Across England and Wales, there has been a 105% rise in reports of beatings in summer over the last four years. Year on year the number of beating reports has risen by 10% and the charity is braced for this to continue to climb this summer.
Ian Briggs, head of SOU at the RSPCA, said: “These are really distressing and stark figures. One report of an animal being beaten every half-an-hour is a horrible thought, but sadly this is the reality in summer.
“It isn’t clear why there has been such a dramatic increase in abuse against animals, but what is clear is that animals are suffering at the hands of people on a much bigger scale than many people realise.”
Ian added: “We’re finding that CCTV footage, doorbell cameras and smartphones are providing a view into society that we never had before.
“This could account for the rise that we are seeing as these awful abusers are more likely to be caught on camera, uploaded to social media or reported directly to us.”