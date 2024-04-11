Amble teenager ordered to pay damage compensation after throwing can of pop at car
An Amble woman has been ordered to pay compensation after she damaged another woman’s car.
Shanice Harrigan, 19, of Dandsfield Square, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage when she appeared at Berwick Magistrates Court last Thursday.
The court heard she caused £320 damage to the paintwork of a car belonging to Amy Barclay when she threw a can of pop at it on September 3, 2022.
Magistrates imposed a compensation order for the full amount but no further costs.