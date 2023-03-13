Amble residents urged to speak up about anti-social behaviour issues
Amble residents are being given the opportunity to raise issues of anti-social behaviour in the town.
A community engagement day where people are being encouraged to share concerns has been organised on Wednesday, March 22.
Northumberland County Council is working with other Safer Northumberland Partnership members including Northumbria Police to ensure the safety and protection of communities.
Over the course of the day officers from Northumberland County Council’s community safety and housing teams, along with officers from Northumbria Police, will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area from 10.30am.
Afterwards, the officers will be at the Library on Middleton Street between 1.30pm and 3.30pm where residents will be able to speak to them in the strictest confidence.
Coun Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services at Northumberland County Council, said: “If you spot the officers around, please feel free to say hello. They are there to listen.
“Amble is a beautiful town, and we want to ensure the quality of life there is continually improved.
“The community engagement day is an opportunity for us to emphasise how important it is that people come forward with information about what is going on in the community. It really does help us, and we do act on information given to us.”