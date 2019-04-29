Amble man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

An Amble man pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder this morning.

Jamie Ralph Gray, of Links Avenue, appeared via video link from HMP Durham for the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 38-year-old confirmed his name, date of birth and nationality before entering his plea.

The crime he is accused of is alleged to have taken place at an address on Queen Street, Amble, in March.

Gray was remanded in custody and his next court appearance, a further pre-trial hearing, is due to take place on June 21.