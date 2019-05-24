Amble man jailed for raping young boy

An Amble man who raped and sexually assaulted a young boy was today jailed for 14 years.

Former sailor John William Henderson, 32, pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape, four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child at Newcastle Crown Court.

Henderson, who served in the Royal Navy, was investigated by Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Team after indecent images of a child were discovered on his personal devices.

Officers found the indecent images to be of Henderson engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Detective Sergeant Faith Postings said: “Henderson has committed some truly horrific offences and I am pleased he is behind bars where he cannot cause further harm to anyone.

“It is incomprehensible for a young child to fully understand the sheer severity of these offences and while today’s outcome will in no way help erase what has happened, we hope that it can give some comfort to the victim and his family.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to police with confidence – you will be supported.”

If you have been a victim of rape, sexual assault or exploitation, whether this is recent or historic, contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

To contact the 24/7 Crisis Helpline contact 03333448283 or find out more about the Sexual Assault Referral Centre by searching REACH SARC online.

Victims can also contact Victims First Northumbria on 0800 0113116, who will give independent advice and support.