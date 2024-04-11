Amble man fined for being drunk and disorderly in a public place

An Amble man has been fined after a charge of being drunk and disorderly was found proved in his absence.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Jonathan Dodds, 37, of Leslie Drive, did not appear at Berwick Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard police were called to the Links Avenue and Philip Drive area of the town on February 3 after receiving a report of a man being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard officers found the defendant intoxicated, argumentative and aggressive. He was fined a total of £250.