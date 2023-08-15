Jordan Wilkinson, 28, of Straffen Court in Amble, saw red and began punching his victim, who was enjoying a drink after work, before glassing him three times.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the defendant was with his partner who first confronted the man, claiming he had made advances towards her at the Bank House in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in May this year.

She then struck him before her boyfriend Wilkinson approached and launched his attack. The woman later received a caution.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Emma Hughes, prosecuting, said: "The defendant approached the complainant, lunged towards him, and pulled him into close quarters.

"The defendant then began punching the complainant in the ribs before grabbing a glass from the bar and hit him in the back of the head.

"The defendant grabbed another glass before being escorted out."

Ms Hughes added: "As a result of the incident, the complainant suffered a cut behind his left ear and small cuts to the back of his head. The defendant was arrested for the assault."

Wilkinson, who has 83 past offences on his record, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard he was also subject to a community order at the time of the attack.

In an impact statement, the victim said: "I attended the pub after work to enjoy the usual Saturday night with friends. This attack was totally unprovoked and not once did I retaliate."

Nigel Hedley, defending, told the court Wilkinson deserved credit for his early guilty plea and had a troubled upbringing.

Ms Recorder Caroline Sellars told the defendant he was lucky to be only facing a charge of ABH.

The judge said: "I had no doubt when coming to court this morning I was going to sentence you to custody."

However, on reflection, she said she was prepared to give him one last chance to carry out an accredited rehabilitation programme.

She sentenced him to eight months suspended for 18 months.