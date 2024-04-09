Amble fisherman admits byelaw breach after routine inspection of fishing pots off Boulmer
Iean Clow admitted breaching legislation regulating the shellfish fishery when he appeared before magistrates in Newcastle.
This related to an offence when fishing pots operated by Mr Clow were inspected at sea and found to be missing the required identification tags.
The prosecution was brought against Mr Clow by the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) which manages the inshore fishery along the North Tyneside and Northumberland coastline.
During the hearing, Andrew Oliver of Andrew Jackson Solicitors, prosecuting on behalf of NIFCA, informed the court that on August 16, 2023, NIFCA enforcement officers had undertaken routine inspections of fishing pots set off Boulmer whilst aboard the Authority’s patrol vessel St Aidan.
The officers inspected a fleet of 25 pots whose surface markers identified them as being set from the commercial fishing vessel Sterina BH47, owned and operated by Mr Clow. On inspection of the individual pots, 21 did not have current mandatory NIFCA pot tags attached.
Mr Oliver further explained to the court the importance of fishing for shellfish to commercial fisherman and the conservation measures that dictate that every pot must be fitted with up-to-date tags to ensure that no fishing vessel may fish with more than 800 pots.
Mr Clow, who represented himself in court, pleaded guilty to breach of a NIFCA byelaw.
The court decided that Mr Clow had been deliberate in his actions and imposed a £933 fine, a victim surcharge of £373 and awarded costs of £1,870. In total £3,176 is to be paid.
Nick Weir, lead enforcement officer for NIFCA, said: “The Authority is pleased that the court recognises the importance of NIFCA’s byelaws. Pot limitation is a fundamental method of managing the fishing effort within the NIFCA district to ensure that the stocks of key species are only fished at a sustainable level. All pots set within the district for both commercial and recreational fishers must be affixed with NIFCA tags issued under our official permit schemes.
“Fishing in Northumberland is an economically sensitive activity and of great social importance to our local heritage and character. Our byelaws in conjunction with national legislation, balance the social, environmental and economic needs of our stakeholders to promote healthy seas, sustainable fishing and a viable industry for future generations.”