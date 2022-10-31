Spencer Lumley Snr approached his victim, whose mother owned the accommodation site in Northumberland, at the bar but was ignored at first.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 50-year-old began attacking the stranger, before he was helped by Spencer Lumley Jnr, 33, and Josh Lumley, 30, who joined in the beating.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth said: "On July 23, 2018, the complainant arrived at the site with his partner to drop off his mother's boyfriend.

Spencer Lumley.

"The complainant and his partner decided to have a game of pool at the bar on the site.

"They were finishing their first game when Lumley Senior appeared from the drinking area outside and said 'are you f***** Carl's son?'

"That comment was ignored by the complainant but the man walked forward and repeated the question.

"The man repeated the question for the third time in an aggressive manor to the complainant who replied no.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court.

"The man said 'who the f*** are you then?'. At that point he swung at the complainant but missed.

"The man swung again and hit the complainant hard in the face.

"The complainant struck the male in self defence. He fell to the ground but pulled the complainant down with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At that stage the defendant Lumley Senior was joined by his two sons who punched and kicked the complainant.

Spencer Lumley Snr.

"His partner attempted to help her boyfriend but was pulled out the way. Others intervened and separated the group."

The court heard that the men all left in separate cars and were all later arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was left with a broken nose which required surgery to have it manipulated.

In an impact statement, he told the court the incident had left him depressed and caused his relationships with loved ones to deteriorate due to ‘constant arguments’.

However, he became less anxious after his mother changed jobs meaning he no longer has a connection to the caravan park.

Lumley Snr, of Broomhill Street in Amble, who has eight previous convictions, pleaded guilty to Section 47 assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lumley Jnr and his brother, also both of Broomhill Street, Amble, admitted common assault.

Tony Davis, mitigating Lumley Snr, said: "Temper was lost. He struck a blow before being struck back and both then went on the ground.

"He is remorseful and bitterly regrets that this behaviour happened in front of his wife and children."

The court also heard that his family business of buying and selling hot-tubs, which employed both brothers, had been deeply affected by the economic crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Wilkinson, for Lumley's two sons, said: "This case is now somewhat historic. Neither of them have been in trouble since, certainly no trouble involving the complainant in this case.

"They are both about to become fathers. They are both young men and frankly it's the sort of case some unpaid work wouldn't do either of them any harm to give something back to society."

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Lumley Snr to 16 months behind bars, suspended for 18 months. He must also pay £1,000 compensation to the victims and complete 30 rehabilitation days.