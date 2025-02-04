Alnwick residents are being invited along to a pop in event to discuss any issues around crime prevention or safeguarding with police and council staff.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the County Council Housing Team will at The Lindisfarne Centre in Alnwick.

The teams will be available between 9am -11am as residents are encouraged to pop along and have a chat about any concerns they may have around crime in the area, or simply receive some safeguarding advice.